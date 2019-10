Club Call visits St Paul's to see Under-12 camogs and Under-10 footballers playing in the annual Jim Nelson Memorial Tournament.

Based on Shaw's Road in west Belfast, the thriving St Paul's is in its 76th year, catering for all wishing to play football, hurling, camogie and handball.

