Gilroy enjoying South African challenge

Ulster wing Craig Gilroy says the team will adapt to the conditions and modest surroundings in Saturday's Pro14 game against Southern Kings.

The game has been moved from the 46,000 capacity Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to Wolfson Stadium which holds 10,000, with Gilroy in line to make his 150th appearance for Ulster.

"We will adapt to the venue, it's still a rugby pitch. it's still grass and posts and we will enjoy the challenge," Gilroy said.

"It's a great part of the world but we're here for a reason, to get our points and win our match."

