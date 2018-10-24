Listen again: Is there a hip injury crisis in GAA?

BBC Sport NI assembles a high-profile panel to debate the "hip injury crisis" confronting Gaelic games.

Mr Patrick Carton, a Waterford based orthopaedic surgeon and expert in his field has, recently cautioned of a "hip injury crisis sweeping through the GAA".

Fellow surgeon Mr Jonathan Bunn also recognises the "epidemic", but has a more conservative approach to surgical intervention .

At 25, Antrim footballer Declan Lynch recently underwent a fifth surgery -.to date he's approximately £30,000 out of pocket.

Physiotherapist Helen McElroy, who has worked with two inter-county squads, has just completed her PHD into hip and groin injuries

Enda McGinley, three-time All-Ireland winner and leading physiotherapist in Belfast RVH, completes the panel.