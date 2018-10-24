Northern Ireland's last Olympic champions, Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood reflect on helping Great Britain to the hockey gold medal at Seoul '88.

On the 30th anniversary of Team GB's famous 3-1 defeat of West Germany in the final, the pair spoke to BBC NI about how the victory has remained with them.

"It's something you think about, to be honest with you, every day," said Martin. "Not consciously, but there's always something that reminds you."

Kirkwood added: "Then you straighten up a wee bit and you realise 'that was OK actually' and it gives you a bit of a buzz - it always does."