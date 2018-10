Scotstown make it four Monaghan club triumphs in a row with a 1-12 to 0-13 win over Ballybay in Sunday's final at Clones.

The holders led 0-8 to 0-4 at the break and extended their advantage when Conor McCarthy scored the game's only goal.

Ballybay were aiming for a first Mick Duffy Cup success since 2012 and they closed to within two points, but Scotstown held on for the victory.