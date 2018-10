Glenn Irwin says he wants to race at the 2019 North West 200 with new British Superbike outfit JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Irwin won both Supertwin races at the Sunflower Trophy end-of-season short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt on the Burrows Engineering Kawasaki.

The Carrickfergus rider pledged to donate his prize money to the family of William Dunlop, who was tragically killed at the Skerries 100 road races in July.