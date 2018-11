Dara O Baoill’s hat-trick helps Gweedore to a surprise 4-11 to 0-16 victory over Crossmaglen in the Ulster club semi-final at Healy Park.

O Baoill’s three goals came in the first half while veteran Kevin Cassidy added the fourth as the Donegal champions set up a decider against Scotstown.

Armagh side Crossmaglen finished with 13 players after the dismissals of Johnny Hanratty and Rian O’Neill.