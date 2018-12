Today's BBC Sport NI festive review of the year recalls Glenavon's shock Irish Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Championship side Loughgall.

The fans at Mourneview Park ensured the game would go ahead by clearing the snow off the pitch and helping to thaw the frozen surface with their cars.

But was all in vain as Dale Montgomery and Gary Liggett struck to knock the Lurgan Blues out of the competition.