Linfield return to the top of the Irish Premiership table as two second-half headers from Jimmy Callacher give them a 2-0 win over Ards.

Both Callacher's goal came from Niall Quinn corners as the former Glentoran defender took his tally for the season to nine goals.

Ards were the better side in the first half, with Jonah Mitchell and Kym Nelson both forcing saves from Roy Carroll.