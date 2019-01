Goals from David McDaid and David Scullion help Championship leaders Larne to a 2-1 home win over Premiership side Newry City in the Irish Cup.

McDaid opened the scoring after eight minutes from the penalty spot after Tomas Cosgrove was brought down by Noel Healy.

Scullion made it two with a good finish and Larne advanced into the sixth round despite a late consolation from Stephen Teggart.