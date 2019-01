Motorcycle Road Racers win the Willliam Dunlop Memorial Trophy by beating a Short Circuit Riders team 4-3 in a charity football match at Seaview.

Paul Robinson scored twice, with Darryl Anderson and James Kelly also netting for the Road Racers, who were captained by Gary Dunlop and managed by Linfield boss David Healy.

The Short Circuit Riders, managed by Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter, had taken a 2-0 lead through former Northern Ireland intentional Keith Gillespie and captain Nikki Coates.