World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea shows off his shepherding skills as a misbehaving herd cause chaos during his freedom of the borough ceremony in Northern Ireland.

Rea, who has won four straight World Superbike titles, was in Antrim town to receive the honour and sheep were brought in to add a bit of tradition to the occasion.

Keeping them all together proved an impossible task but Rea used his crook to good effect to bring the situation under control.