Northern Ireland rider Graeme Irwin is aiming to return from injury in time for the start of the British Motocross Championship on 10 March at Doncaster.

Irwin was unable to defend his 2017 title when he crashed during the final round of the World Motocross Championship in Italy, which ruled him out of the last round of the British championship.

"I want to get that British championship back after losing it last year because we were so unlucky," said Irwin.