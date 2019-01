Belfast's SSE Arena hosts the first round of the 2019 Arenacross Tour this week with the world's top Motocross riders competing across five classes.

Local riders Martin Barr, Glenn McCormick, Drew McCreanor and 10-year-old twins Robbie and Cole McCullough are among the competitors.

"There's action happening all over the track, from the front for the race to the back," said four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, who will be among the spectators this week.