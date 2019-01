Four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says he is living the dream after being named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for a record fourth successive year.

The Ballyclare rider insisted he never takes the success he has enjoyed in his career for granted and is looking forward to the start of the 2019 season.

Rea secured a record 11 successive race wins during 2018 and smashed Carl Fogarty's benchmark for the most number of victories in the series.