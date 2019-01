William Dunlop's partner Janine Brolly pays tribute to the late rider who was posthumously inducted into the Irish Motorcycling Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Belfast.

Janine collected the award on Friday evening along with his mother, Louise, and spoke about her plans to set up a foundation in his honour.

Dunlop was tragically killed after an accident during practice at the Skerries 100 road race in July.