North West 200 record wins holder Alastair Seeley says he is yet to put pen to paper on a deal for the Superbike class of this year's 90th anniversary event.

Speaking at the announcement of the BBC's extended deal to cover the event, Seeley says that he plans to put all his records out of reach.

The Carrickfergus rider, who boasts 24 wins over the Triangle circuit, will ride a Yamaha for EHA Racing over the Triangle circuit.