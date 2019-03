Lee Johnston says his 2018 road racing campaign with the factory Honda outfit gave him a fresh perspective on his racing.

Johnston has signed with privateer team Ashcourt Racing for this season, and says a disappointing campaign with Honda allowed him to see being in a factory set-up wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

The Fermanagh native believes his new set-up will allow him to challenge at the front once more, and says it would mean "everything" to return to the top step of the podium.