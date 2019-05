Six-time North West 200 winner John McGuinness makes a welcome return to the Triangle circuit after recovering from the severe injuries he suffered during a practice crash in 2017.

The Morecambe rider will become the first competitor to race a Norton bike at the event since Robert Dunlop in the early 1990s.

On his 25th NW200 visit, McGuinness will be riding Norton's distinctive chrome-clad bikes in the Superbike and Supertwin classes.