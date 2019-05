Patricia Fernandez is enjoying the chance to compete alongside the superheroes of road racing on her North West 200 debut.

The American rider, who has competed at the Ulster GP five times, is fulfilling one of her career ambitions by racing at the Triangle circuit.

"There's big risk but big reward. It's one of the coolest sensations when everything is going really well and I'm smiling and screaming under my helmet because you're scared and having fun [at the same time]," she said.