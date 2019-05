Watch as Alastair Seeley tops Tuesday's Supersport practice session at the North West 200.

The Carrickfergus man, the leading winner around the Triangle circuit with 24 victories, showed his continuing excellence in the Supersport class at the meeting as his fastest lap of 116.55mph left him ahead of Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston and Englishman James Hillier.

Half of Seeley's North West wins have come in the Supersport class with two of those victories achieved last year.