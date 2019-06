Lee Johnston jokes that he is "finally a proper road racer" after claiming his first Isle of Man TT win in the first Supersport race of the week.

The county Fermanagh man won by 3.6 seconds from James Hillier with Peter Hickman in third.

Johnston, a four-time winner at the North West 200, said the TT victory was undoubtedly the finest moment of his road racing career so far.