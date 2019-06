Winner Michael Dunlop said his victory in Thursday's Lightweight race at the Isle of Man TT was "unexpected" after his struggles at this year's meeting.

Dunlop sat out the second half of the 2018 season after the death of his brother William but his victory took his tally of TT career victories to 19.

His win was also the 50th for the Dunlop family, adding to his father Robert's five triumphs and uncle Joey's record of 26.