Peter Hickman believes the Ulster Grand Prix can reclaim the title of the world's fastest road race if the conditions play ball at Dundrod in August.

Hickman's fastest lap of 135.452 mph in the Isle of Man Senior TT race in 2018 earned the title for the Manx event, with the poor weather ending any high-speed opportunities for the Ulster GP.

The six-time Ulster GP winner will head to Dundrod as the form man after taking three wins at the recent Isle of Man TT.