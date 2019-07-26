Youth footballers: Should they stay or should they go?

Young Reporter Matthew, from Portadown College, speaks to Linfield youth goalkeeper David, who has had trials with Manchester United among other clubs, and Linfield coach Darren Murphy. Matthew asks whether they feel a talented young footballer can realise their potential in Northern Ireland, or if they need to move to England or Scotland.

He also discovers how David, who will be playing in the internationally renowned Super Cup NI, manages to balance his footballing aspirations alongside his education.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

