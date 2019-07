Allister MacSorley says he needed to complete a lap of the Armoy course for the rest of the medical team that saved his life 12 months earlier at the County Antrim road race.

MacSorley, a MCUI 'flying doctor', was left paralysed after a crash at the event in 2018 but was determined to finish the lap he started before his life-changing accident.

MacSorley's father Fred, who was a 'flying doctor' for 13 years, was present alongside Allister's wife Alex for the lap.