Peter Hickman wins the Superbike and Supersport races in an entertaining opening night of racing at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman smashed the lap record in the first Superbike race at Dundrod, coming home ahead of Dean Harrison and Conor Cummins.

The Englishman then edged out Lee Johnston in a tight 600cc battle, with the pair swapping positions several times before Hickman prevailed on the final lap.