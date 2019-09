Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith says he is 'lost for words' after making his Northern Ireland debut in the friendly victory over Luxembourg.

The 18-year-old came on as a late substitute at Windsor Park as the Green and White Army edged their opponents ahead of Monday night's highly-anticipated Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany.

Youngsters Ciaron Brown, Alfie McCalmont and Linfield striker Shayne Lavery also featured as Northern Ireland recorded a fifth win on the bounce.