Jonathan Rea says a fast first few laps laid the platform for his convincing win in the first World Superbike race of the weekend at the Portimao circuit in Portugal.

Kawasaki rider Rea romped home for a 10th triumph of the season to extend his lead over Alvaro Bautista in the series to 93 points.

The Northern Irishman has now won the last eight World Superbike races to be staged at the Portuguese round, his unbeaten sequence stretching back to race two in 2014.