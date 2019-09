Eugene Laverty had high expectations coming into the Portimao round of the World Superbike Championship but they didn't material after grip problems on his Ducati.

After retiring from Race One on Saturday, Laverty finished 15th in the Super Pole Race on Sunday morning before placing 15th in Race Two.

"To be so far down the order is heartbreaking," said the Northern Irishman, who will switch to the BMW Motorrad team for the 2020 season.