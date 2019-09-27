I was thinking of players' mental health - McCavana defends call to halt shootout

Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana says he made the "moral call" when he called a halt to a free-kicks shootout after the Antrim Football semi-final replay before it had ended.

Lamh Dhearg's tie with Portglenone ended 0-15 to 1-12 after extra-time and both sides had hit 10 shootout points when McCavana intervened and a further replay was called.

"We live in a world where we talk about mental health and this is us in the GAA actually bringing that to fruition," he said on Friday after Thursday night's game.