Slaughtneil claim their seventh successive Derry SHC title with a 1-23 to 2-12 victory over Kevin Lynch's in Owenbeg.

Mark Craig and Tiarnan McHugh both scored goals for the Dungiven men but Slaughtneil proved too strong, with Cormac O'Doherty contributing a number of scores.

Brendan Rodgers contributed a decisive score with a fine solo goal as Slaughtneil powered their way to another county title.