World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea says that retirement is not in his thinking at the moment after securing a record fifth successive title in Magny-Cours.

The Northern Irishman says he is "super-happy" where he is at Kawasaki, with whom he has one year of his present contract remaining.

The 32-year-old reveals that he did consider the possibility of retirement a few years ago but will keep on trying to add to his tally of championship wins over the next couple of seasons at least.