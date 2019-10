Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane says that Lamh Dhearg's support is "second to none" after he captained the side to the Antrim SFC final.

Lamh Dhearg beat Portglenone by 2-8 to 0-9 in their third meeting after Thursday's replay was halted during the shootout.

Finucane, who was in the USA on civic duty in between the first two games, says that it is difficult trying to balance his role as Lord Mayor with GAA commitments.