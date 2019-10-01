Former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Darren Cave says it took him years to cope with public criticism of his performances on the field.

As an ambassador for Rugby Players Ireland, he is now advocating a proactive attitude towards mental health amongst fellow players, as well as the wider public.

As part of their 'Tackle Your Feelings' campaign, the players union have developed an App that uses sport psychology to develop coping skills and strategies, which Cave says he would have benefitted from as a young player.