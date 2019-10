It's painting by numbers for Jonathan Rea whose latest World Superbike triumph is added to his roll of honour on a gable wall in Newtownards.

Gus Moore, a good relations officer from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, said the local community chose the mural to celebrate the Ballyclare rider's historic five-in-a-row world titles and invited Rea to come and sign it.

Alderman Jimmy Menagh expressed the hope that this can be the first of many such murals in the area.