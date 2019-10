Castlerahan successfully defend their Cavan SFC crown after beating Ramor United 1-9 to 0-10 at Breffni Park.

Oisin O'Connell helped them on their way with an early goal as they reversed the result from the 2016 final at the same venue.

The sides were level at 1-7 to 0-10 before points from Cian Mackey and Karl Cosgrove secured the win.