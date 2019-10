Warrenpoint are denied a first Down Senior Football Championship title since 1953 as Kilcoo win Sunday's Pairc Esler decider 1-12 to 0-14.

Dylan Ward scored the only goal, deftly clipping the ball over Point 'keeper Gary McMahon as the Magpies clinched their seventh title in eight years.

Kilcoo will face the Derry SFC champions (either Glen or Magherafelt) in the Ulster SFC first round on 3 November.