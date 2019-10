Cian Mackey says Castlerahan's back-to-back Cavan SFC titles make up for previous disappointment in the competition.

Castlerahan edged out Ramor United by 1-9 to 0-10 at Breffni Park in Sunday's final.

Mackey's side have made the final for five years in a row, but only claimed their first triumph in the 2018 decider with Crosserlough.