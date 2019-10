Derrygonnelly captain Ryan Jones says beating Cargin is absolutely massive after the Fermanagh kingpins overcome the Antrim champions 0-12 to 2-10 at Corrigan Park.

Conall Jones and Gavin McGovern scored the Harp goals in the first half before the Toome side fought back after the restart.

"We just thought we'd come up here and give it a lash so to get the win is absolutely massive," said Jones.