There is nothing to separate Gweedore and Glenties as the sides draw 0-8 to 0-8 in the Donegal SFC final in Ballybofey.

Odhran McFadden was denied an early goal by Glenties 'keeper Stephen McGrath as Martin Regan's side led 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Naomh Conaill fought back to level in the closing stages against the holders and then missed two injury-time chances as the game ended in a draw.