Christian Iddon edges out Richard Cooper to clinch his first Sunflower Trophy success after a thrilling feature race at Bishopscourt.

Tyco BMW rider Iddon made a decisive move on the 12th and final lap to see off Cooper by 0.36 seconds.

Donegal's Richard Kerr won both Supersport races, fending off Ross Patterson and Alastair Seeley in race one before doubling up in race two ahead of Eunan McGlinchey, Patterson and Seeley.