'Winning wet road race was one ticked off' - Irwin

Glenn Irwin says winning the Superbike event at last year's North West 200 was "one ticked off" as he "never fancied himself to win a wet road race".

"I have so many happy memories of growing up at the North West, watching my dad and Joey Dunlop and all the greats. Now I am that person every time I win one I have to pinch myself," said Irwin, who has won the last four Superbike events over the Triangle circuit.

Irwin's team-mate in the Honda Racing colours for the roads will be Yorkshireman Davey Todd, who took his maiden success at the event in the Supersport class in 2019.