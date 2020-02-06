'Time isn't on our side' - Courtney on Ulster GP

Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club president James Courtney says "time is not on our side" as the Ulster Grand Prix organisers continue their efforts to secure the running of the event in 2020.

The future of the international road race is in doubt because of major financial difficulties and planning for this year's meeting would normally have begun.

"The next few weeks are critical," explained Courtney, who added that the organisers were in contact with a variety of politicians, including members of the Northern Ireland Assembly.