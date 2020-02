British Superbike Championship rider James Ellison says he is "really excited" to make his North West 200 debut in May.

The former MotoGP rider, 39, was one of 10 newcomers who were shown around the Triangle circuit this week to prepare for making their bow.

"It's not something you can come into half-heartedly so now I have the time and energy to focus on that and with the Powerslide Suzuki I'll have a good package."