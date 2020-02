Coleraine fight back to overcome Crusaders 2-1 in Saturday night's League Cup final at Windsor Park.

Former Bannsiders striker Jamie McGonigle netted an early opener for Crusaders but Stephen Lowry levelled from a penalty before James McLaughlin won it with a second-half header.

McGonigle wasted a late chance to equalise as Coleraine clinched their first League Cup success since 1987.