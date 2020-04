Motorcycle racer Glenn Irwin reveals how he has had some mental health battles in recent years but adds that asking for help has "made all the difference".

"The best thing is nowadays people tell you 'it's ok not to be ok' so I wasn't afraid to seek the proper help," explained Irwin.

The 30-year-old is a four-time North West 200 winner and will ride for Honda Racing in this season's British Superbike Championship.