The Irish FA's Chief Executive says that he had hoped for Northern Ireland to be celebrating qualifying for Euro 2020 by 1 April.

The competition's play-off final had been originally set for 31 March in Belfast, with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland among four teams vying for one berth in the tournament.

However with Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the play-offs have been suspended indefinitely.