'It's just a waiting game' - Superbike rider Laverty

Eugene Laverty says the progress he made at the first World Superbike round at Phillip Island gives him "huge reason for optimism" when the series eventually resumes.

The BMW Motorrad rider began the season with an 11th place on Saturday, but a warm-up crash on Sunday prevented him taking his place on the grid for the Superpole sprint event and race two.

Laverty believes the international nature of the championship may count against it as organisers attempt to plot a new schedule in light of the coronavirus crisis.