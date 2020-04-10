Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Northern Ireland
Irish Football
Irish Rugby
Gaelic Games
Motorbikes
Ireland Cricket
Conlan 'highly recommends' Magee biography
10 Apr 2020
10 Apr 2020
From the section
Northern Ireland
Belfast boxer Michael Conlan explains why 'The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee' is his favourite book.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Listen: England v Australia - 2019 Headingley Test, day three
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
Six Barcelona board members resign
40m
41 minutes ago
From the section
European Football
Leeds legend Hunter in hospital with coronavirus
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Celtic players, boss Lennon & staff take wage cut
12m
13 minutes ago
From the section
Football
UFC 249 postponed by 'powers that be'
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Mixed Martial Arts
Mayweather inspired by uncle to be trainer
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Boxing